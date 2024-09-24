Fort Worth

Standoff ends after possible gunfire reported during medical assistance call

No injuries were reported after gunfire was reportedly heard during an emergency call in Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fort Worth police say a standoff ended peacefully Tuesday after a woman reportedly threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter her home.

Officials told NBC 5 that a woman at a home on the 2700 block of Brea Canyon Road, near Chapel Creek Boulevard and Interstate 30, requested medical assistance Tuesday afternoon.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

When firefighters and other emergency personnel arrived at the home, the woman called again and said she'd shoot anyone who tried to enter.

As first responders tried to enter, they reported hearing what they thought was a gunshot or a loud pop come from inside the home. The firefighters and other first responders pulled back, and backup was requested at the home.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Tracy Carter, with the Fort Worth Police Department's Public Information Office, said the department's SWAT and CIT teams were dispatched to the scene to assist in negotiations.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Carter said the standoff had ended, that no one had been harmed, and that the woman inside the home was receiving medical attention.

The investigation into the call is ongoing, and no other information has been confirmed.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

North Richland Hills 32 mins ago

2 transported to hospital after bee swarm attack in North Richland Hills

Dallas 1 hour ago

Toddler remembered as Dallas PD releases new video from 2023 drive-by-shooting

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us