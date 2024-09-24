Fort Worth police say a standoff ended peacefully Tuesday after a woman reportedly threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter her home.

Officials told NBC 5 that a woman at a home on the 2700 block of Brea Canyon Road, near Chapel Creek Boulevard and Interstate 30, requested medical assistance Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters and other emergency personnel arrived at the home, the woman called again and said she'd shoot anyone who tried to enter.

As first responders tried to enter, they reported hearing what they thought was a gunshot or a loud pop come from inside the home. The firefighters and other first responders pulled back, and backup was requested at the home.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Tracy Carter, with the Fort Worth Police Department's Public Information Office, said the department's SWAT and CIT teams were dispatched to the scene to assist in negotiations.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Carter said the standoff had ended, that no one had been harmed, and that the woman inside the home was receiving medical attention.

The investigation into the call is ongoing, and no other information has been confirmed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.