One of the biggest holiday hotspots in North Texas is the Fort Worth Stockyards.

On Christmas Day, families from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and even some from thousands of miles away, spent the holiday in the historic heart of Cowtown.

Lights and trees, cowboy hats and selfies.

What’s a Fort Worth Christmas Day without a trip to the Stockyards?

“It’s just a great little vibe and atmosphere, man, I love it,” said Joe Tropea.

After opening their presents, people packed the cobblestone streets to hit the iconic shops and restaurants.

While many families were visiting from North Texas, some of the sightseers traveled from thousands of miles away - like Tropea, who is from Melbourne, Australia.

“I love the way you run the cattle up, that’s insane, it’s amazing that you still do that as a tradition,” said Tropea.

The herd may be off for the holiday, but a pack of a different kind made their way across the ice at the Stockyards skating rink.

On the street, Patrik Urbanek and his very festive mother-in-law took in the scene. Coming from the Czech Republic, they didn’t know what to expect.

“Nothing to be honest,” said Urbanek. “I just used AI to see what are the best places to see here, and this was one of them.”

We did talk to some Texans too.

Among today’s visitors – some of our neighbors to the east. Brothers Jake and Avery Bosley brought their family to the Stockyards from Dallas.

“Just this one time,” Jake Bosley said. “Just because it is Christmas, we’re trying to bring everybody together.”

Some in the crowd said to them, the Stockyards have what the holidays are all about.

“It’s family-oriented,” said Avery Bosley. “I think it’s a good place to bring the family and yeah, it’s a nice place.”

The holiday ice rink at the Stockyards will be open through January 5.