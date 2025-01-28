Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ‘Goes Pink' to benefit Cariety Foundation

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo had a distinct fashion trend. From the arena to the stands, you could see flashes of pink. The 'Stock Show Goes Pink' is to support Fort Worth-based nonprofit Careity Foundation, which provides support for cancer patients in need.

"I'm here today because Careity quite literally saved my life," Merrill West said. "I thought I was healthy and bam! That's when breast cancer came right on in."

West was a longtime Radio City Rockette and Broadway performer who now teaches dance at TCU. She remembers getting her diagnosis in 2022. "Ad as tears filled up in my eyes, the first thing that came out of my mouth was I don't have health insurance," West said.

Careity helped West get on emergency Medicaid, helped her find an oncologist, and provided supportive care to get through cancer treatments.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"There are so many people who are not helped, and they make that phone call and we go the extra effort to take care of that patient," Careity Co-Founder Beverly Branch said. "We don't look for a reason not to help them; we look for the reason and the way we CAN."

A luncheon at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 'Goes Pink' was to honor cancer survivors, many of whom were helped by Careity.

"I cannot thank Careity enough for what they have done and given me a life that I really thought would be over 7 years ago," cancer survivor Cheryl Strange said.

"Everybody says that you know it's the best sorority to be a part of," West said. "You never want to join the sorority, but it is the best sorority to be a part of, and Careity does so much for that sorority."

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will donate 50% of the ticket sales from Tuesday's entry and rodeo events to Careity.