Fort Worth

Fort Worth smoke shop damaged in Christmas morning break-in caught on camera

After the break-in the car can be seen on fire outside the business

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Christmas morning break-in left a Fort Worth smoke shop with heavy damage.

Video shows the moment a driver smashed his car into the Modern Smoke Shop in the 8500 block of Hulen Street just after 5 a.m.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

After hopping out of the car, three people went into the shop through a gate and ransacked the place.

Shortly after, the car they were in caught fire. It's not clear why.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The shop owner spent the day taking inventory to see what, if anything was taken. He was also busy boarding up and working on repairs.

Fort Worth police said they are looking for three suspects.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us