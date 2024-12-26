A Christmas morning break-in left a Fort Worth smoke shop with heavy damage.

Video shows the moment a driver smashed his car into the Modern Smoke Shop in the 8500 block of Hulen Street just after 5 a.m.

After hopping out of the car, three people went into the shop through a gate and ransacked the place.

Shortly after, the car they were in caught fire. It's not clear why.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The shop owner spent the day taking inventory to see what, if anything was taken. He was also busy boarding up and working on repairs.

Fort Worth police said they are looking for three suspects.