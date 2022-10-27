Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence

The Fort Worth Police Department says an officer has been fired after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence last summer.

The department said Officer Victor Rucker was arrested by deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on June 2 and was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while concurrent investigations were undertaken.

On Thursday, the Fort Worth Police said Rucker was terminated after their internal investigation into the arrest and reported domestic violence incident revealed he violated multiple department policies.

"The FWPD will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," the department said.

Police said the reported incident, which they did not describe in any detail, is alleged to have taken place when Rucker was off duty.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Department is investigating the allegation of domestic violence.