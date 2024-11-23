100 blinking, sparkling floats wind through Fort Worth for annual Parade of Lights

Downtown Fort Worth will host the 42nd annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The parade's theme this year will be "Holiday Wishes" and is set to feature millions of sparkling lights, over 100 illuminated floats, balloons and giant inflatables, and live holiday performances.

The 1.59-mile parade route winds through downtown Fort Worth and ends with the traditional return of Santa and Mrs. Claus on the parade's last float.

Tens of thousands of North Texans attend the annual event, so here are some tips from organizers on how to best enjoy the festivities:

