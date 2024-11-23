Fort Worth

100 blinking, sparkling floats wind through Fort Worth for annual Parade of Lights

The annual parade is Texas' largest illuminated holiday parade and thousands of North Texans are anticipated to attend

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

NBCDFW.com

Downtown Fort Worth will host the 42nd annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The parade's theme this year will be "Holiday Wishes" and is set to feature millions of sparkling lights, over 100 illuminated floats, balloons and giant inflatables, and live holiday performances.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The 1.59-mile parade route winds through downtown Fort Worth and ends with the traditional return of Santa and Mrs. Claus on the parade's last float.

Tens of thousands of North Texans attend the annual event, so here are some tips from organizers on how to best enjoy the festivities:

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Purchase reserved "Street Seats" before arriving on the website fortworthparadeoflights.org.
  • Arrive early. There's plenty to do in Sundance Square before the parade including music, shopping, dining and grabbing some photos of the holiday decor.
  • Be aware of street closures. The full list of street closures and times can be seen here.
  • Know the parade route so you don't miss a thing.
  • Public transportation will be operating on the day of the parade if needed. Operating schedules and more information can be found on the Trinity Metro website.
  • Can't make it to the parade? There are ways to watch at home.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us