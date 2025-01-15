After 10+ years, Fort Worth gets a new bike-sharing system

The city of Fort Worth is getting some new wheels in 2025.

Trinity Metro, the city's transit service, is launching a new bike-share program starting January 15, according to Shawn Tubre, the agency's bikes director.

He said when he joined Trinity Metro about two years ago, the bike system was already a decade old.

"The system was getting so old that people would constantly just find problems with the bikes, right? Whether it be broken chains, whether it be pedals kind of no longer easy to pedal," Tubre said.

He said folks were saying they wanted bike-share, but not the city's current system.

Now, they're linking with Lyft Urban Solutions for a full revamp.

"We're getting all new bikes. We're getting all new stations. We're getting a new app, a brand new pricing structure," Tubre said.

He said 10% of the new fleet will be traditional pedal bikes, but most-- 90%-- will be electric.

Caroline Samponaro, Lyft Urban Solutions head of external affairs, explained the E-bikes have pedal assist, which means the electric motor will be activated by pedaling.

"So, there's not a throttle, for example, on the bike. But when a rider pedals, the electric boost comes into effect," Samponaro said. "And if you're pedaling very slowly, that electric assist will feel sort of tailored to the speed you're pedaling. If you pick up the pace a little bit to go up a hill, you're going to get more boost."

She said a new mobile app will boost the rental process, too.

"This app will allow riders to very seamlessly check out a bike, so walk up to that bike, scan the code, and then walk away on a ride, which is really nice," Samponaro said.

She said Lyft worked closely with Trinity Metro on the launch design, placing 400 new bikes at permanent stations.

"Which means, much like transit, riders will have a predictable place to check out a bike and return a bike so that they can actually plan their trip," she explained.

Tubre hopes a new payment structure will also help more riders.

Previously, he said, you could only rent a bike for a day.

Now, there are more options, starting with $2 for one ride.

"So, you literally can hop on your bike, you know, no matter where you're at and get to your office in downtown for two hours or get to the near south side... wherever you want to go in the city of Fort Worth, you can pretty much get there for $2," Tubre said.

Another option is paying $25 for 200 minutes of bike riding to use over the course of a year or $125 for unlimited rides for the year.

Tubre said there will also be an option for $10 for a whole year for those who are on a lower income.

He said he hopes the new system pushes more people to pedal this year and beyond.

"To use it for commuting, to use it for recreation, to use our bikes for everything," Tubre said.

Tubre said they hope the full system is online and all bikes on the ground by mid-April.

He said the revamp costs $2.3 million and is funded internally, but the agency will need to find alternative funding as they expand, like grants and partnerships.