Catholics across the world, and in North Texas, celebrate the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, of Chicago, as the first U.S.-born pope. He has taken the papal name of Pope Leo XIV.

At the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth, dozens of Catholics were in the middle of a conference when they heard the news of white smoke emerging from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

“The original reason was, we were here for sacramental record keeping, and then promptly got sidetracked,” Franya Blanton said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Put it on the TV!’ So we were, it actually became a watch party.”

The packed room erupted in applause. However, they had to wait for more than an hour to learn the name of the next leader of the Catholic Church.

“While we’ve been waiting, I’ve been praying,” Paola Quintero-Araújo said. “At this time, it’s not important what his name is or where he’s from. But that it really is somebody that the Holy Spirit spoke to his heart and allowed him to accept the position that he was voted for.”

It was around 12:30 p.m. CT that the room once again broke out in cheers and applause as they heard Pope Leo XIV say, “Peace be with all of you.”

After his greeting in Italian, Leo said a few words in Spanish.

“Hello to all and especially to those of my diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, a loyal, faithful people accompanying the bishop and helping the bishop,” Leo said.

Before taking the name Leo XIV, Prevost served as the Archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru. His words led some in the room to tears.

“It was marvelous,” Maria Labrada said. “I think it's a blessing. May God bless and protect him.”

For many Catholics, including Bishop Michael Olson of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth, Thursday’s announcement from Rome was a surprise.

“I was surprised at the speed of the Holy Spirit in this matter,” Olson said. “I was sort of expecting it may be to go tomorrow or even the day after.”

Olson said it is a momentous occasion for the church and Catholics in the United States and Latin America.

“I’m really kind of overwhelmed. The fact that we would have an American-born, U.S.-born pope is incredible. And also, a U.S.-born pope who served for over 20 years in Peru. So, he is very familiar with South America and Latin America,” Olson said. “So, I think it’s really a sign of hope.”

Those in the conference room echoed Olson’s sentiment.

“I just liked seeing him so emotional, makes me so emotional, and seeing the love in his eyes for just everybody in the church, it makes me feel a lot more secure on we are going in the right path,” Blanton said. “I hope that he chooses to make the right decisions. I know it's a hard position to be in.”

Churches across the diocese also held impromptu watch parties. In Arlington at St. Maria Goretti’s, employees, including Phil Brady, watched excitedly.

“I’m happy,” Brady said. “We put up the flag.”

Brady said he knew he would be in charge of hanging the yellow and white flag of Vatican City once a decision was reached. The flag now drapes over the church's main entrance at 1200 S Davis Drive.

Leo's first mass will be celebrated Friday in the Sistine Chapel at 11 a.m. local time.

While a date has not been confirmed, Olson said they would also be celebrating across Fort Worth.

“Sure. We’re going to have a mass,” Olson said. “The celebration will be very spontaneous.”