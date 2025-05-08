Discipline and grit that helps athletes reach their goals helped 3 medical students get through their studies to graduate this week.

Three Burnett School of Medicine at TCU soon-to-be graduates are specializing in different fields, but they all have one thing in common: they were all elite athletes.

"Time flies! I also feel like I just got here," Isabella Amado said. "But I also feel like I've lived a million lives."

Before Amado was a student at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU, she was fulfilling another dream as a gymnast.

"I started gymnastics when I was five, and kinda pursued that Olympic dream that most little gymnasts have," Amado said.

Amado went to the Rio Games in 2016 representing Panama. She was the first gymnast Panama ever sent to the Olympic Games. Amado wears an Olympic rings necklace and has the rings tattooed on her ankle.

"Oh, in so many ways gymnastics has helped, like, shape the way, like, who I am right now," Amado said. "The discipline that comes with the sport has been crucial to get through medical school."

Her classmates Kevin Chao and Claire Duican know something about being tested by sports.

"Kevin and I actually swam together on TCU's swimming and diving team in our undergrad years," Duican said.

"I think for us, the biggest thing, though, is grit," Chao said. "I mean, waking up at five in the morning for morning practices, afternoon practices, tons of travel. I mean it got us ready for the rigors of medical school."

"And that's prepared us for some of those exact same situations we're going to encounter in our medical training and our careers," Duican said.

On Friday, all three will graduate. Duican and Chao have residencies at Vanderbilt University in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Emergency Medicine, respectively. Amado is going to Virginia Commonwealth University for a residency in the male-dominated field of Orthopedic Surgery, this time not as an athlete/patient, but as a graduate MD.

"I want to push the field further," Amado said. "And represent women, and make them think they can do it."

This year's TCU Burnett School of Medicine graduating class had a 100% match rate for residency programs.