Fort Worth Neighborhood Frustrated With Speeding and Street Racing

People in a Fort Worth neighborhood say they are fed up with speeding and street racing.

Ring doorbell footage recently captured a car flipping in a residential area where neighbors said they’ve been asking for speed bumps and tougher enforcement.

If something isn’t done, resident Cathy Trian said illegal street activity will continue. She’s lived on N. Elm Street in Fort Worth for years and said the street racing and speeding have become a problem lately. Trian said she's had it with what feels like constant disregard for the people who live here.

“This is an everyday thing that we live in,” Triana said. “They do donuts on the corner, they go up to 80 miles per hour, 90. There’s been about four accidents.”

She’s not alone. Her neighbor Miquel Deluna echoed her concerns.

“Drag racing and whatnot, that they do it all the time up and down the street,” he said.

Speeding, racing and street takers have made headlines across Texas in the past several months. In February, Governor Greg Abbott (R) launched a statewide task force using various DPS divisions to combat the problem.

Fort Worth Police spokesperson Daniel Segura acknowledged the community's frustration.

“I completely understand the complaints and the concerns from the residents in that area,” Segura said.

He tells NBC 5 the department has a traffic enforcement division committed to this issue. He admits though, tackling illegal street activity is multilayered due to the use of social media for meetups.

“It is a challenge for any law enforcement agency to stay one step ahead,” he said. “They move from place to place, from city to city, so we’re using technology and human power to be present prior to any incident.”

Fort Worth Council Member Carlos Flores released a statement addressing residents’ concerns that reads in part:

“In the last three year, improvements have been made in road safety. I have been in regular contact with the Diamond Hill Neighborhood Advisory Council to add more improvements along E. Long and Elm Street. The police department continues to patrol this area. Last year, I submitted a Traffic Engineering request to assess a stretch of N Elm Street for stop signs. However, stop signs are not used as speed control devices.”

Flores said a study of N. Elm Street, specifically, showed 85% of vehicles were not traveling 5 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Regardless, Triana said she’s seen and experienced enough. Witnessing a car flip in front of her home has only further convinced her that her neighborhood needs to change.

“If somebody would’ve been walking by, it would have killed them,” she said.