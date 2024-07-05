A shooting spree in Fort Worth overnight Thursday sent police crews in a frenzy and neighbors in a panic.

It happened in multiple areas across east and south Fort Worth on the night of the July Fourth holiday.

Fort Worth police confirmed a person died in at least one of the three shootings, which all happened within a 30-minute time frame of each other.

The 911 call for the first shooting was made around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the 3700 block of Castleman Street on the south end of the Stop Six neighborhood in east Fort Worth.

Ambulances and police were quickly dispatched to the scene. The only detail that Fort Worth police have confirmed is that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Officials said they will release more information once they get more details from the homicide unit.

NBC 5 camera crews spoke to witnesses on the scene about what happened. They say people had just enjoyed fireworks for the Fourth of July in the hours before the shooting.

"When I came back to my house, I heard, what I thought it was new fireworks…Everybody was running and they were looking back,” said Bobby Warner, who witnessed the Castleman Street shooting. "But I didn't see no lights – it wasn't the fireworks. People got hurt today.”

Meantime, the two other shootings happened just minutes after the first.

At 11:47 p.m., shots rang out on Eastland Street, just blocks away from the initial shooting in Stop Six. Fort Worth police have confirmed the two are connected to each other.

Then another shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in far southwest Fort Worth at a car wash on the 7500 block of West Cleburne Road. That incident has been confirmed by officials as a homicide.

Fort Worth Police is still on scene of the two homicide investigations as of 6:30 a.m. This article will be updated when more details are available.