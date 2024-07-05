Girls, 1 and 5, killed in July 4 shooting at Fort Worth car wash

Two young girls were killed in a shooting at a coin-operated car wash in far southwest Fort Worth late Thursday night, county officials say.

Fort Worth police confirmed to NBC 5 overnight that they were called to a fatal shooting at the Crystal Clean Car Wash on the 7500 block of W. Cleburne Road at about 11:40 p.m.

Police have not yet confirmed any details about the shooting or the investigation other than that it is a homicide case.

Reports from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified two victims in the shooting: a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl. According to the medical examiner, both girls were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, where they died shortly after midnight.

Video recorded at the car wash showed dozens of evidence markers on the ground near one of the wash bays.

Police have not confirmed any other information about the shooting, including whether there have been any arrests or if any suspects have been identified.

