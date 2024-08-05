Fort Worth nonprofit expanding services for uninsured

Mercy Clinic has helped serve the uninsured adult population in Fort Worth’s 76110 and 76104 zip codes. Currently, they said they serve 1,300 patients.

This year, the nonprofit will expand its services for check-ups, sick visits, dental needs, prescription services, and preventative care for women to a new zip code.

“And now 76115,” Aly Layman said. Layman is the executive director of the organization.

“That area is mostly uninsured. It's about 30% uninsured within that zip code. Highly Hispanic population as well. So, very close to the demographics of the patients that we're currently serving,” Layman said.

Layman said the expansion is made possible through community support and collaboration.

“We've had more volunteers, and more money coming in. We're able to take care of more patients,” Layman said.

“We've probably had another 12 providers come volunteer for us just this year. A lot of times they're volunteering one night a month… We're also really blessed to have an amazing partnership with the TCU School of Medicine. And so, the medical students, under the direction of their (professors) are here offering services to all our patients every Monday. And we started with that just one Monday a month, and now they're coming every Monday.”

The expansion, Layman said, is a huge investment.

"Our budget this year is to raise about $725,000. So, all revenue is greatly appreciated," Layman said. "We know that we are keeping people at work, we're keeping families together. We're keeping people healthy. We're keeping uninsured people out of the local emergency departments. So we're saving, taxpayers money."

According to Mercy Clinic, they currently have 70 new patients from the 76115 neighborhoods.

“We were planning on doing a slower opening, than this, but we will we are ready for it. And we will take on all those folks,” Layman said. “We know that (the number is) going to grow drastically… We would love to eventually be the health care home for anyone in Tarrant County that doesn’t have insurance and that meets our qualifications.”

Candidates include uninsured adults ages 18 and up living in the 76110, 76104, and 76115 zip codes with an income not greater than 200% of the national poverty level. For more information or to request an appointment, click here.