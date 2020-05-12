Fort Worth Man Shot in the Leg During Overnight Shooting

A Fort Worth man is injured after a shooting on Monday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3856 Waldorf Street in East Fort Worth at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Police said an adult male was laying in his bedroom when a vehicle stopped in front of the residence and fired multiple gunshots towards the house.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to leg and was transported by MedSTAR to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the motive in this case is unknown, and officers are still investigating.