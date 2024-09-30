Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who requires daily medication for schizophrenia, police say.

Nien Ba Lu, 42, was last seen at 2229 Robinwood Drive in Fort Worth at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 17. The neighborhood is northeast of downtown, near Beach Street and Yucca Avenue.

Lu is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with lettering, jeans and prescription glasses.

His current medical status and reason for leaving the residential home are unknown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222, case reference number FWPD #24-74284