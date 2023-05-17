Fort Worth ISD Girls Flag Football Teams Face Off for Championship Game

Football season is coming to a close in Fort Worth ISD. Yes, you read that correctly-- football season.

Fort Worth is the first district in the state to have girls flag football teams. Wednesday night, the best teams are playing for the 3rd, 2nd, and Championships titles.

"They are overprepared for this moment and they're excited," North Side Girls Flag Football Head Coach Kylie Johnson said. "They're just gonna go out there and play our best."

North Side H.S. finished the regular season undefeated this year. Last year, the first season for girls flag football, they finished 2-5.

"We want to have that drive that it's not just the boys that can play this sport. Girls can too," junior wide receiver/safety Savanna Johnson said. "And we have fun while we do it, too," junior wide receiver/safety Ti'Yanna Johnson added.

FWISD has 16 girls flag football teams; 8 in Division 1 larger schools, and 8 in Division 2 smaller schools. Wednesday night's final 3 games match the 3rd, 2nd, and 1st seeded teams in each division against each other.

"It's a testament to the girls," North Side Girls Flag Football Assistant Coach Irwin Garcia said. "They play their hearts out and they've absolutely taken the challenge that we've given them."

While learning football fundamentals, the players have also learned something about themselves.

"That I'm more competitive than I thought and that I push myself a lot harder than I thought I would," Savanna Johnson said.

"I hope it grows bigger, going to the next level," Ti'Yanna Johnson said. "To really show the girls how it's really important to us and how it could be."

The final games start at 6 p.m. at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. The undefeated Division I North Side H.S. will face undefeated Division II Eastern Hills H.S. in the district championship game at 8:00 p.m.