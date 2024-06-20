Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD to purchase 15 electric buses with bipartisan infrastructure grant

The 2023 Clean School Bus Program awarded over $26 million in funds to several Texas school districts, including Fort Worth ISD, to purchase electric buses

By Grant Johnson

Fort Worth ISD will soon begin transforming its school bus fleet from diesel-burning buses to electric buses, thanks to over $6.1 million in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The EPA announced in a June 20 press conference that Fort Worth ISD is one of several Texas school districts included in its second round of funding and will allow the district to purchase 15 electric school buses.

“These school buses are going to be one of the first steps taken to help improve the air quality for all of our young people,” said Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33), who attended Fort Worth ISD schools. 

Veasey championed and voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021, which provides funding for the EPA's multiple grant and rebate opportunities. Over five years, the Clean School Bus Program will provide $5 billion to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and clean ones.

“Exhaust from these buses can contribute to air quality problems and negatively impact children’s health, “said EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Replacing diesel buses with clean burning alternatives will improve the air quality around schools, making the air cleaner for children, bus drivers, faculty, parents, and neighbors to breathe.”

Everman ISD was the first Texas school district to deploy electric buses in 2020 and Nance encouraged other Texas school districts to apply as more rounds of funding are forthcoming. Veasey hopes that other Texas school districts will follow suit, eventually making the state a leader in the technology.

“I truly believe that Texas is going to lead the way like we lead in so many other areas,” he said. “When it comes to the deployment of these cleaner technologies, it is going to be Texas that is going to be the epicenter for making sure we show the country the right way to do this.”

Fort Worth ISD told NBC 5 on Thursday that the buses will not be available at the start of the 2024-25 school year but that it's possible they could be rolled out at some other time during the school year. There is no specific date for delivery at this time.

