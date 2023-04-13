Fort Worth Freight Train Derailment Impacts Service on TEXRail

A freight train derailment is affecting TEXRail service in Fort Worth.

According to officials, TEXRail trains cannot move between the North Side Station and the downtown T&P Station because a derailed locomotive is blocking the way.

Officials said westbound trains will end service at the North Side Station and all eastbound trains will begin service at North Side Station.

Busses will provide station connections between Fort Worth and North Side, officials said.

According to officials, there is no estimate on when normal service will resume as efforts to clear the area continue.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the derailment.

Editor's Note: This story originally reported the train line impacted by the derailment was the Trinity Railway Express. That line is not impacted. We regret the error.