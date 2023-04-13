Fort Worth

Fort Worth Freight Train Derailment Impacts Service on TEXRail

By Hannah Jones

texrail train generic
NBC 5 News

A freight train derailment is affecting TEXRail service in Fort Worth.

According to officials, TEXRail trains cannot move between the North Side Station and the downtown T&P Station because a derailed locomotive is blocking the way.

Officials said westbound trains will end service at the North Side Station and all eastbound trains will begin service at North Side Station.

Busses will provide station connections between Fort Worth and North Side, officials said.

According to officials, there is no estimate on when normal service will resume as efforts to clear the area continue.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the derailment.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Country Music 1 hour ago

Here's the List of Nominees for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

SMU 6 hours ago

Children's Health Patient Designs New SMU Football Helmets

Editor's Note: This story originally reported the train line impacted by the derailment was the Trinity Railway Express. That line is not impacted. We regret the error.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us