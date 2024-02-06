4 Fort Worth firefighters trapped inside firetruck after rollover crash, 1 in critical condition

Fort Worth firefighters were trapped inside a firetruck after it was involved in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Police captain on duty, the crash occurred when firefighters were responding to a call about a house fire involving four adults and two children shortly after 2:30 a.m.

While firefighters were driving to the scene of the fire, they lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over and trapping four firefighters inside, Fort Worth fire officials said.

According to Fort Worth fire officials, the call about the rollover crash requested extrication for the firefighters inside. All four firefighters were transported to a local hospital, one of whom was in critical condition.

Fort Worth fire officials said the crash occurred near the intersection of Wilbarger Street and Village Creek Road. The road will be closed for an unspecified amount of time while officials respond to the scene.

One person was injured in the house fire the firefighters were responding to at the time of the crash, officials said.

