Speed may have been a factor in Fort Worth fire truck crash, according to TxDOT report

A crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation reveals unsafe speeds may have caused a Fort Worth Fire Department fire truck to roll over in February.

The TxDOT crash report was obtained by NBC 5 on Friday.

Four firefighters were hurt, including one critically, when the truck rolled over about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 5 while firefighters were responding to a call about a house fire on the 4500 block of Pecos Street.

At the time, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said there were multiple things to consider in the investigation into the crash.

"One of the things I think remains to be determined is there's construction in the area, there's some road changes, closures, bridgework, bridge maintenance," Davis said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said Friday they would not be making any other comments on the crash until the entire investigation has been completed.

Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Firefighters Association Local 440, said in February that the driver of the engine had about 10 years of experience behind the wheel.

Two firefighters hospitalized after the crash have since been released from the hospital and are home recovering.

Fort Worth Police are handling the traffic investigation while the fire department is conducting an internal review.