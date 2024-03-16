Fort Worth Fire mourns off-duty lieutenant killed in tragic motorcycle crash

The Fort Worth Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their lieutenants who died in a motorcycle crash while off-duty on Saturday.

Lieutenant Garey Pugh, 56, crashed his motorcycle in Sunnyvale for unknown reasons, according to fire officials.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is deeply saddened to announce the unexpected loss of one of our own," the agency said on Facebook Saturday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. We will share service details at a later time when they’re available.

The fire department said Pugh served in the city of Fort Worth for 34 years.