Fort Worth Fire Department Receives $9.55 Million Award Through FEMA Grant Program

The Fort Worth Fire Department has been awarded $9.55 million through the FEMA "SAFER" grant program.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the "Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response" program provides funding to fire departments that will ensure that trained "frontline" fire fighters are available to the community.

"As our first responders are handling unprecedented crises, the federal government should make sure they have every resource they need to keep Texans safe," Sen. Cornyn said. "I'll continue to do everything I can to support firefighters in Dallas-Fort Worth."

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the federal financial assistance offsets almost $10 million dollars from the City of Fort Worth's budget, allowing for funding to be allocated to other portions of the City.

"As a City we are grateful for the hard work of Senator John Cornyn, the entire Tarrant County delegation, and Department of Homeland Security Director Chad Wolfe in securing this grant funding for the Fort Worth Fire Department," Mayor Betsy Price said. "Public safety is our priority and the support is truly appreciated."

Beyond providing the funding to assist with staffing levels, the grand also reassures the Fire Department and the Fort Worth Community that first responders are seen as vital assets and have the support of elected officials, the Fort Worth Fire Department said

"The men and women of this Fire Department work diligently to serve the people of Fort Worth," Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said. "This funding ensures that we have the adequate number of personnel to meet the emergency needs of our residents when they need us most. And it shows that we have the support of our community and our elected leadership."