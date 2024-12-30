Fort Worth

Fort Worth firefighters battle commercial building fire Monday morning

No word on what caused the fire

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a commercial building on Main Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters got the call around 2:15 a.m. to the building in the 700 block of North Main Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire through the roof of a vacant building next to Chef Tim Love Catering, but it's unclear if the fire spread to that building, too.

NBC 5 was told one person outside suffered smoke inhalation.

Firefighters used a defensive mode the moment they arrived on the scene. No word on what caused the fire.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

