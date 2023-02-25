Fort Worth Churches Continue Collecting Relief Supplies For Ukraine

Two churches in Fort Worth are continuing their missions of supplying relief efforts for residents in Ukraine.

Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion. Steve Fults, director of operations for Fort Worth Presbyterian Church, said the church joined several others shortly after the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Fort Worth Presbyterian is currently collecting medical supplies and household items with Trinity Presbyterian Church for the “Crates For Ukraine” effort.

Juan Rodriguez, NBC 5 News Steve Fults, director of operations for Fort Worth Presbyterian Church.

“In many people’s lives, people have moved on. They have forgotten there is a war in Ukraine. They have forgotten there are people whose lives have been shattered, whose children have lost their father and are in a protracted struggle. Millions of people whose lives have been devastated,” Fults said.

Church leaders are asking people to drop off donations such as Tylenol, bandages, and other supplies by Sunday, Feb. 26. Fort Worth Presbyterian is located at 6251 Oakmont Trail in Fort Worth.

Once collected, they will begin packing in the coming weeks and then ship the supplies in March with other organizations.

As Ukrainians planned memorials, candle vigils, and other remembrances this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to push for victory in 2023.

In August 2022, the churches ran a similar collection campaign for Ukraine

It was Ukraine's "longest day," Zelenskyy said, but the country's dogged resistance a year on has proven that "every tomorrow is worth fighting for.”

“We have been standing for exactly one year,” Zelenskyy said.

Feb. 24, 2022, he said, was "the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep since.”