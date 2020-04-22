Dallas

Former Dallas Police Chief Brown Appointment Approved in Chicago

former dpd chief david brown
The Chicago City Council has approved the appointment of former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as the city's police superintendent.

The council voted unanimously in favor of Brown on Wednesday.

The vote comes a little more than two weeks after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced her selection of Brown to head the police force in the nation's third largest city.

Lightfoot fired Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in December, saying he lied to her about what happened one night before he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.

Brown will take over from Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck.

