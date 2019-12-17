Flu

Flu Peaking Early in Texas; Health Officials Advise Vigilance During Holidays

As we head into the holiday season, health officials are warning to watch out for the flu. It’s spiking early this year and could get worse before it gets better

By Candace Sweat

Flu vaccine being drawn from a vial into a syringe.
AP

Experts with the state health department say they're seeing higher levels of flu activity earlier this year compared the last two years.

In Texas, six children have died already due to complications with the flu. In Dallas County there have been 155 flu-related hospitalizations so far, and two confirmed deaths among adults.

Dr. Gary Clark, with the Trusted ER, said the best thing to do was stay away from someone who might be sick. It’s advice he admitted some might not take as seriously as they should during the holidays.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 48 mins ago

CEO of Company That Owns Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Accused of Sexual Abuse of Child

Dallasnews.com 2 hours ago

Trump Endorses Kay Granger, Says She’s ‘Strong Supporter’ of His Agenda

“This is the time when people want to be together and spend time with their families,” Clark said.

Flu tests have come back positive twice as often as this time last year.

As always, Clark said getting the flu shot is the best way to protect those among us who are most vulnerable.

“It's going to be the extremes of age, children and geriatrics. They're going to have the immune systems that are compromised,” he said.

Conditions now are such that Clark said if doctors even suspect you have the flu, Tamiflu will be recommended.

Some 4,000 flu tests have returned positive in Dallas County so far.

This article tagged under:

FluHealth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us