Flu cases surge in Texas as holidays fuel viral spread, experts say

Troubling health trends are emerging as the holiday season nears its end.

While norovirus cases are surging in some states, flu activity in Texas is drawing attention. Flu levels have reached high numbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Holidays bring people together, malls bring people together, sporting events and so we pass diseases and wind up in a family practice office,” said Dr. Guy Culpepper with Bent Tree Family Physicians in Frisco.

Dr. Culpepper says his exam rooms aren’t full with patients who had norovirus, or stomach flu, outbreaks of which have been reported in more than a dozen states.

“We are largely seeing flu and the flu is increasing dramatically,” he said.

According to most recent figures from the CDC, flu activity in Texas jumped from moderate to high the week before Christmas.

During that same time, the Texas Department of State Health Services says reported a nearly 6% increase in the positive flu tests as well as an increase in hospital visits from the flu, a virus expected to spread even more during new year celebrations.

“The reality is you're going to pick up a viral illness while someone is well. You'll have no clue,” said Dr. Culpepper.

But the news isn't all bad.

Dr. Culpepper says this year’s vaccine is effective against the dominant flu strain and that recovery times, even from norovirus, are relatively quick.

“Most people are going to get better in a day or two. I mean, even the hellacious flu we're seeing is typically not lasting more than five days,” he said.

Handwashing and good hygiene, he says, are good first steps to making 2025 your healthiest year yet.