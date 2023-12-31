Firefighters rescue dog from Denton County home after garage goes up in flames

A resident was forced to evacuate, and a dog was rescued from a home in Denton County after a fire erupted in the attached garage Saturday afternoon.

The Denton County Emergency Services District #1 said at around 4:38 p.m., it responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Rachel Street in Northlake with a person still inside.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the garage.

After emergency personnel swept the house, they learned that the resident got out safely. Fire officials said they were able to save the resident's dog from the backyard.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Denton County ESD

The home received heavy fire damage to the garage and attic. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Fire crews said they were able to extinguish the flames at 5:08 p.m.

The Denton County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.