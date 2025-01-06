Lamar County

Fire forces temporary closure of Lamar County Courthouse

The City of Paris and Texas State Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating the cause of the fire

By NBCDFW Staff

Craig Dockery

A fire Sunday morning forced the temporary closure of the Lamar County Courthouse in Paris.

The Paris Fire Department got a call that someone spotted smoke coming from the courthouse at 119 North Main Street just at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters contained the flames to the roof. Unfortunately, the firefighting efforts caused water damage to much of the fourth floor of the 100-year-old building.

No firefighters were injured.

The City of Paris and Texas State Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating the cause of the fire. The courthouse will be closed Monday for cleanup.

This article tagged under:

Lamar County
