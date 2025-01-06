Fire forces temporary closure of Lamar County Courthouse

A fire Sunday morning forced the temporary closure of the Lamar County Courthouse in Paris.

The Paris Fire Department got a call that someone spotted smoke coming from the courthouse at 119 North Main Street just at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters contained the flames to the roof. Unfortunately, the firefighting efforts caused water damage to much of the fourth floor of the 100-year-old building.

No firefighters were injured.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The City of Paris and Texas State Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating the cause of the fire. The courthouse will be closed Monday for cleanup.