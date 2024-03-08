Fire at apartment parking garage damages several vehicles

Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire inside a Dallas parking garage early Friday.

Several cars were damaged by smoke and flames when a fire broke out at about 6:40 a.m. inside the parking garage for the Village on the Green Apartments.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing black smoke coming from an upper floor of the parking garage.

No injuries were reported.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and a damage estimate has not yet been completed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.