Fight over short-term rentals in Dallas continues in court Wednesday

The Dallas short-term rental fight had its day in court on Wednesday morning.

Most Airbnbs and VRBOs throughout the city of Dallas have been banned for over a year now, but that ordinance has not been enforced.

The short-term rental fight began in June 2023 when the Dallas City Council passed a ban on short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods, potentially putting more than 90% of all Dallas short-term rentals out of business.

The city of Dallas passed two ordinances to regulate short-term rentals last June which limited the number of people per bedroom to three, limited the number of guests to 12, restricted noise between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., and created a minimum stay of two nights.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The fight over short term rentals in Dallas will continue in court on Wednesday. NBC 5's Evan Anderson has the details.

That ordinance was later challenged in court by short-term rental operators, who argued it did not allow existing operators to be grandfathered in. A court entered a temporary injunction in December 2023, which prevented the city from enforcing the ordinance while any possible appeals were pending.

Because of the pending lawsuit, short-term rentals continued operating.

The trial to determine whether Dallas can ban short-term rentals is set for Wednesday.

NBC 5 talked to Dallas City Councilmember Chad West in September who said he still gets calls about problems with short-term rentals in his district, which covers parts of Oak Cliff and Bishop Arts.

It cost Dallas taxpayers $1.3 million to set up the STR code compliance program, and it continues to cost them $650,000 a year to run it according to testimony from the code compliance services director.