Dallas

Long-term issues persist for neighbors living near Dallas short-term rentals

With Dallas' short-term rental ban tied up in court, a neighbor shared a video of a party at a rental over Labor Day weekend

By David Goins

Neighbors say they’re frustrated after a weekend party at a Dallas short-term rental.

A neighbor shared a video with NBC 5 showing dozens of people standing outside the home and various loud noises.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“You hear drag racing, you hear screaming, you hear fighting,” Gloria said. “We’ve had the pleasure of continually not living in peace.”

Gloria just wanted to share her first name but said what she saw Saturday night finally started to end when Dallas Police arrived after midnight.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The video she provided to NBC 5 shows over 100 people leaving the home in the 4000 block of Ivanhoe Lane.

“It looked like a clown car,” Gloria said. “Like, where did all these people come from?”

Dallas City councilmember Chad West said he still gets calls about problem short-term rentals in his district, which covers parts of Oak Cliff and Bishop Arts.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 1 hour ago

Gas station damaged after storms blow through Garland

Dallas 1 hour ago

Dallas police release video of fatal shooting of man who killed officer, wounded two others

“I will tell you that I’m extremely sympathetic, having heard that this happened last night,” West told NBC-5.

West said he doesn’t support the city’s latest attempt to address short-term rentals by limiting STRs to a limited specified zoning district. That ordinance, passed in June 2023, was later challenged in court by short-term rental operators, who argued it did not allow existing operators to be grandfathered in.

A court entered a temporary injunction in December 2023, which prevents the city from enforcing the ordinance while any possible appeals are pending.

“Code enforcement operators and Dallas police are getting spread more and more thin, and they’re having to play whack-a-mole with these bad operators,” West said.

Additionally, while the ordinance is being challenged, a key provision requiring operators to register through Code Compliance is also unenforceable.

“The city has no database of the operators,” West added.

The home was listed Monday on a website where users can reserve entire homes as a short-term rental.

Even without a specific ordinance on short-term rentals, Dallas does have ordinances on minimum property standards, disturbing noises, and private nuisances. These ordinances allow code enforcement or police to break up a party at home but not prevent its rental.

Gloria says the party on Saturday at home wasn’t the first but had the most problems. She added that she’s grateful DPD broke up the party, but her concern is growing for future weekends.

“I’m looking forward to the time where this is not allowed because this is not okay,” Gloria said. “In no way, shape, or form did anything that happened last night (Saturday) was okay.”

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us