farmers branch

Farmers Branch Mayor Resigns Citing ‘Personal Reasons'

Mayor Robert Dye had six months left of his term

By Jacob Reyes

Robert Dye, mayor of Farmers Branch, Texas.
City of Farmers Branch | NBCDFW.com

Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation Monday, citing personal reasons, the city announced Tuesday.

Mayor Dye was elected twice before as mayor and had served more than five years in office. His second term was set to expire in May 2023.

Dye's resignation will go into effect upon Farmers Branch City Council approval or eight days after the submission of his resignation, on Nov. 8.

Mayor Pro Tem David Merritt will preside at City Council meetings in place of Dye. The council will make an appointment to fill the remainder of Mayor Dye's term during a future meeting.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

farmers branchCity of Farmers Branch
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us