Farmers Branch Mayor Resigns Citing ‘Personal Reasons'

Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation Monday, citing personal reasons, the city announced Tuesday.

Mayor Dye was elected twice before as mayor and had served more than five years in office. His second term was set to expire in May 2023.

Dye's resignation will go into effect upon Farmers Branch City Council approval or eight days after the submission of his resignation, on Nov. 8.

Mayor Pro Tem David Merritt will preside at City Council meetings in place of Dye. The council will make an appointment to fill the remainder of Mayor Dye's term during a future meeting.