Family of Trans Woman Who Died in Custody Disputes Autopsy Results After Requesting Independent Examination

After receiving the results of an independent autopsy, the family of a transgender woman who died while in custody is calling for criminal charges to be brought against first responders involved in the encounter.

The case that garnered national attention centers on an incident where police were called to a used car lot along Garland Road on May 26, 2022, for a report of a person causing a disturbance.

NBC 5 is withholding using the woman’s biological name considered by the LGBTQ community to be her ‘dead name.’

Dee Dee Hall’s family confirms the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office previously told them Hall died of effects related to the use of cocaine, meth and PCP.

Tonight, the family is disputing those findings after receiving the results of their independent autopsy.

“I think he could’ve been saved,” said Lamon Hall. “He could’ve been still living today.”

While Hall corrected himself during an interview with NBC 5, he repeatedly used the pronoun ‘he/him’ when talking about Dee Dee.

The 47-year-old transgender woman’s family has, for months, expressed concern over how Dallas police and paramedics responded, interacted and treated Hall that day.

Hall says he went to a car dealership with his sister to buy a car and immediately noticed something was wrong with her.

“When he went into the building, I was just like ‘not today,’ so I just walked away,” said Hall.

He left his sister at the location and left.

Family members previously revealed Hall was bipolar schizophrenic. She also had diabetes and wore hormone patches.

She began walking along the road when police approached her.

Hall appeared dazed and did not clearly respond to officers’ questions, according to police body camera video released by DPD.

Video shows her becoming erratic and appearing to take off her clothes, ending up on the ground.

Officers restrained, cuffed the 47-year-old and placed a so-called ‘spit guard’ over her head as paramedics were called in.

She was strapped to a gurney and transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation, according to police.

Her family previously told NBC 5 she suffered from mental health problems and was experiencing an episode.

Family took issue with first responders addressing Hall as ‘sir’ or ‘bud’ as well as appearing aloof or joking around as she yelled out before falling silent.

“Sir, can you talk to me?” asked one of the responders.

Hall did not respond.

“I’d rather have screaming than that,” an officer is heard saying in the recording.

At the request of the family, Dallas forensic pathologist Dr. Juan Luis Zamora performed an autopsy weeks after the county conducted its own examination.

Zamora’s report states, "Hall was a normally developed individual who died after a strenuous physical activity that lasted, with no rest, for 16 minutes."

Halls "activity became less strong, less audible and less frequent to stop seven minutes later," he noted. "It took one minute for the ambulance personal [sic] to realize that he was unresponsive to start an evaluation and about six more minutes before the treatment as chest compressions was initiated."

Zamora also noted that he watched the body camera video of the police encounter.

"Not only the quality of the physical activity, but the restrained position and the extra burden of the spitting hood on his head, are all contributory factors to his death," he noted.

“He was human and no one deserves to be treated like they were treated,” said her brother.

This was not just unfair, but criminal, claims the family’s attorney Justin Moore who is calling on the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office to charge two of the first responders involved.

“At the very least, this paramedic should be charged with criminally negligent homicide. The police officer should be charged with that as well,” said Moore.

A person commits this state jail felony offense if he causes the death of an individual by criminal negligence, according to state statutes.

Moore anticipates filing a lawsuit claiming Hall’s civil rights were violated.

“The autopsy shows quite clearly and explicitly that this paramedic and this officer had more than enough time to save

Dee Dee if they had responded to her pleas for help,” said Moore.

NBC 5 has requested a copy of the county’s autopsy results, which were not immediately available.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement to NBC 5 on Monday:

“The DA’s Office sends our heartfelt condolences to the Hall family. While our office has been in communication with the Hall family, we cannot comment or confirm any pending investigations or potential charges. Our office continues to review and independently investigate all death in custody cases in Dallas County.”

Dallas Fire Rescue’s spokesman Jason Evans told NBC 5, "The investigation is still ongoing, and the department does not have any statement relative to the findings from the independent autopsy."

Evans confirmed the two paramedics involved continue to have their credentials temporarily suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Dallas Police Department’s spokesperson Kristin Lowman told NBC 5 on Monday, "the death in custody investigation was completed and has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office. The Internal Affairs investigation is not completed yet."

Lowman confirmed DPD’s officers involved in this incident are on "active duty."