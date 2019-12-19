Family of Kenyan Immigrant Found Dead at DFW Airport Files Federal Lawsuit

DFW Airport is being sued in federal court by the family of a Kenyan immigrant man who was found dead in the airport's holding facility last year.

Waweru Mwaura was found hanging on November 30, 2018.

Mwaura's family has not received a definitive answer about how his death happened.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, the family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the DFW Airport Board alleging that officials could have done more to prevent his death.

Dallas-based civil rights attorney Justin A. Moore will represent the family.

Mwaura was in police custody at the time of his death. He has been arrested on a felony DWI warrant, the Dallas Morning News reports.