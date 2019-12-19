DFW Airport

Family of Kenyan Immigrant Found Dead at DFW Airport Files Federal Lawsuit

Waweru Mwaura was found hanging at DFW Airport's holding facility in 2018

By Hannah Jones

DFW Airport is being sued in federal court by the family of a Kenyan immigrant man who was found dead in the airport's holding facility last year.

Waweru Mwaura was found hanging on November 30, 2018.

Mwaura's family has not received a definitive answer about how his death happened.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, the family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the DFW Airport Board alleging that officials could have done more to prevent his death.

Dallas-based civil rights attorney Justin A. Moore will represent the family.

Mwaura was in police custody at the time of his death. He has been arrested on a felony DWI warrant, the Dallas Morning News reports.

DFW Airport
