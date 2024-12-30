Family of driver killed on Northwest Highway pleads for suspect to turn themselves in

The family identified the driver of a fatal hit-and-run as 25-year-old Alfredo Quintero.

The crash happened after midnight on Sunday at West Northwest Highway and Turtle Creek Boulevard.

“At 1:30 in the morning, she called me,” Fernanda Quintero said. Fernanda is Alfredo’s younger sister. She says Alfredo’s partner called her to tell her Alfredo had been hit while driving.

“She called me saying that the police officer was there with her and that he was getting transported to a hospital. They couldn’t give her more information.”

Hours later, Fernanda and her family received the news that her brother died of his injuries. Dallas police said a driver collided with Alfredo’s vehicle, causing him to be ejected from his vehicle.

“He had just worked a 12-hour shift at Toyota Dallas, and he was door-dashing. He was, I believe, making a delivery,” Sheyla Gonzaga said. Gonzaga is Alfredo’s aunt.

The family now pleads for justice as the driver and passengers took off running after the crash.

“I can't explain myself. How bad of a crash was it that you still had the time to run away and not try to give the first aid, CPR, or whatever? You just left. You ran away,” Gonzaga said.

NBC 5 spoke to several people who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. One man found Alfredo in the street without a pulse and performed CPR.

The family will hold a vigil to honor Alfredo on Monday at 7 p.m. near the site of the crash. They hope to meet and personally thank the man who tried to help Alfredo.

Alfredo’s family described him as hardworking, funny, and family-oriented.

“I just want those people to come forward. Because they didn't just hurt my mom, it hurt his daughter. To think she's going to have to grow up with no dad… Even if he worked, even if he was tired, he would always find a way to make more money for his baby,” Fernanda said. “He was always just laughing, trying to just be happy. All he wanted to do was make his mom proud.”

As of Monday afternoon, Dallas police said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Dallas Police Department.

While the family hopes to have a proper funeral for Alfredo, they worry about the cost.

“As of right now, we're thinking cremation, though, because it's the most the least expensive,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga has helped launch a fundraiser online to help cover the funeral costs.