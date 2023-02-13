Family of Dallas Officer Killed in the Line of Duty Donate a Horse to Department's Mounted Unit

The family of a Dallas police officer killed in the line of duty made a donation to the department in his honor on Monday.

Officer Mitchell Penton was struck and killed while directing traffic around a crash on Feb. 13, 2021. On the two-year anniversary of his death, the officer's parents donated a horse to the Dallas Police Department's mounted unit.

The department's Tactical Support division, which includes the Mounted Unit, announced the donation on Twitter.

"Today we mourn and honor the life of Officer Mitchell Penton who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 13, 2021," the department said in a tweet. "In his honor, his parents Tim & Kathy Penton stated that they would like to donate a horse to the Mounted Unit. After much searching, the perfect horse was found! Meet Walker!"

At the time of his death, Penton's wife was pregnant with their first child. He was hired in February 2019 and was assigned to the northeast patrol division, according to the police department.

Penton attended Rodgers State University in Claremore, Okla., and graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in justice administration, according to the school. He had also been a member of the university's men's soccer team and began his collegiate career in the sport in 2011.

On Sept. 10, 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott posthumously awarded Penton The Star of Texas Award, an honor reserved for Texas first responders who have died or have been seriously injured in the line of duty.