Explosion sparks fire at power substation in north Fort Worth

An explosion at a power substation off Henrietta Creek Road in north Fort Worth sparked a large fire Wednesday, prompting a response from multiple fire departments.

Fort Worth Fire Department, joined by crews from Saginaw and Roanoke, is currently on the scene. Oncor, the power company managing the substation, is working closely with firefighters to ensure it is safe for them to enter the area.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, despite the size of the fire, Oncor officials have stated there is no immediate concern about widespread power outages. The company has successfully rerouted electricity for most customers, with only 54 still affected. Efforts are ongoing to restore power to those remaining without service.

Firefighters are knocking on residents’ doors to provide updates and inform them of the situation. However, evacuation is not being recommended due to winter weather conditions. Residents are being allowed to decide for themselves whether to leave their homes.

Emergency responders continue to monitor the scene, and Oncor representatives remain on-site. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.