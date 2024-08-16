Excessive heat warning in place through late Saturday in North Texas

Cooling centers are open across Dallas this weekend as an excessive heat warning raises the risk of heat-related complications even during short outdoor activity.

The city of Dallas utilizes both recreation and senior centers as cooling stations for residents across the city during regular hours.

The city is also partnering with DART to provide its transit centers as a location to find relief from the heat for ten hours (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.) per day during peak heat seven days a week.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for several North Texas counties that will last through at least 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures are categorized as dangerously hot with heat index values up to 111F.

Overall, Dallas has experienced 22 fewer 100-degree days this year compared to the same time in 2023.