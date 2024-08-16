Dallas

Excessive heat warning in place through late Saturday in North Texas

The heat index is forecast up to 111F through 9 p.m. on Saturday in many parts of North Texas

By David Goins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cooling centers are open across Dallas this weekend as an excessive heat warning raises the risk of heat-related complications even during short outdoor activity.

The city of Dallas utilizes both recreation and senior centers as cooling stations for residents across the city during regular hours.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The city is also partnering with DART to provide its transit centers as a location to find relief from the heat for ten hours (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.) per day during peak heat seven days a week.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for several North Texas counties that will last through at least 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures are categorized as dangerously hot with heat index values up to 111F.

Overall, Dallas has experienced 22 fewer 100-degree days this year compared to the same time in 2023.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us