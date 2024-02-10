Ejected motorcyclist dies in Arlington crash after speeding, colliding with car

A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in an Arlington neighborhood last week.

The fatal crash happened on Thursday, Feb. 1, around 10:43 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Mitchell Street.

The Arlington Police Department said a 31-year-old man was traveling eastbound along Mitchell Street at a high rate of speed and crossed the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

Investigators determined that after the motorcyclist crossed the lines, he collided with a 2006 Toyota Camry that was traveling westbound and was thrown from his bike.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was hospitalized for about a week before dying from his injuries.

Police said the driver and passengers in the Camry were not injured and faced no charges.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.