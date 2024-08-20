Duncanville names longtime officer the city's next chief of police

Duncanville is one step closer to officially naming its new chief of police.

Last week, the city named longtime Duncanville police officer Matthew Stogner the lone finalist for the chief of police position. On Tuesday, the City Council will hear a resolution confirming his position and announce a date for the swearing-in ceremony.

"After a thorough and transparent process to identify our next leader, Matt emerged as the lead candidate by demonstrating a clear vision for the future of the Duncanville Police Department," said Duncanville City Manager Douglas E. Finch in a statement.

The city said they interviewed 20 candidates before naming Stogner the next chief.

"I am deeply honored to be the finalist for Duncanville's next police chief," said Stogner. "It is a role that comes with tremendous responsibility. I am committed to leading our department with integrity, transparency, and a steadfast dedication to the safety and well-being of our community. Together, we will continue to build trust, foster collaboration, and ensure that our police force reflects the values and diversity of the community we serve."

The department said Stogner joined the Duncanville Police Department in 1998 as a patrol officer. Over the next three decades, he worked as a detective, sergeant, and lieutenant and was promoted from SWAT commander to assistant chief in 2021. Stogner graduated from the FBI Leadership Trilogy, Institute for Law Enforcement Administration, and Police Executive Research Forum and holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice.

Stogner most recently served as the city’s interim Chief of Police following the retirement of Chief Mark LiVigni in January. LiVigni had only been chief for about a year before he decided to retire in December 2023, bringing an end to three decades of service with the department.