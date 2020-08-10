Driver Injured After Car Crashes into East Fort Worth Home: Police

A driver is injured after a crash in East Fort Worth on Sunday night, police said.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, police officers and fire units responded to a major accident at 3702 Crenshaw Avenue at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Police said the driver was traveling down South Ayers Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front of a house.
During the crash, the car flipped onto its front end and was left standing vertically, police said.
Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported.