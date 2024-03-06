Driver identified after fatal hit-and-run along Central Expressway

A driver suspected in the hit-and-run death of a man whose body was found early Sunday morning along Central Expressway has been identified and is cooperating with investigators, Richardson Police say.

Richardson Police said the body of 57-year-old Omar Hammet, of Huntsville, was found along the highway just before 2 a.m. Sunday along the 800 block of northbound S. Central Expressway.

Investigators said evidence found at the scene indicated the man had been hit by a vehicle that left without providing help.

Earlier this week police said no information was known about the driver, but in an update Wednesday they said the department's Special Crash Investigations Team identified a vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run and that the driver was cooperating with police.

Officials have not said why Hammet was in the roadway or released any information about the driver who is believed to have struck him.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing. Anyone in the area at the time of the crash who may have seen something is asked to contact the Richardson Police Special Crash Investigation Team at 972-744-4944.