Director of Tarrant County Public Health Department resigns

The director of the Tarrant County Public Health Department, Veerinder "Vinny" Taneja, has resigned from his position.

According to the health department, the resignation was made effective Tuesday after Taneja submitted his resignation.

Health officials said Deputy County Administrator Tom Stallings has been named interim director.

"Tarrant County will immediately begin the process of searching for a new Public Health Director to serve the residents of Tarrant County," the department said in a released statement.

It is unclear why Taneja resigned from the director position.