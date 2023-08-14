DeSoto

DeSoto ISD transitions to uniforms for new school year

Learning and safety prompted the change for 6,000 students

By Deborah Ferguson

DeSoto ISD starts the 2023-24 school year with a big change. Every student from kindergarten through 12th grade must be in a uniform.

The updated dress code calls for collared tops and shirts in solid green, gold, black, white or gray. Solid color pants, shorts, capris, skirts and jumpers should be black, khaki, gray, navy or olive.

Chief Communications Officer Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones says learning and safety are the reasons for the transition to a uniform-based dress code.

"Uniforms create a sense of culture and belongingness. Just a pride piece for our kids to walk up and down the hall and in the district's colors of green and gold is one really great benefit," said Blackmon-Jones. "The other piece is security and safety. Last year we saw the state of Texas look at a lot of laws and registration and around or in legislation around intruders. And so having children in uniforms is an easy way to spot someone that does not belong there who may be out of place."

The DeSoto ISD will welcome 6,000 students back to class on Aug. 14.

