Wednesday morning during class, members of the DeSoto High School Acapella Choir, practiced their sight reading for an upcoming competition. They faced forward looking at the sheet music on the screen and matched their voice to each note that appeared.

In the middle of the risers was Ms. Pamela Dawson, the choral director. She guided the students through the exercise, but this class was a little different, not only because there was an audience of news cameras, it was for the reason why there were there.

Dawson is now the owner of a prestigious Grammy Award, an achievement musicians and vocalists dream of.

"I got a Grammy for just teaching. I got a Grammy for doing the things that I love every day and giving that passion of music to my students, and so that was phenomenal," said Dawson who has been with DeSoto High School for 16 years, but is originally from Detroit, Michigan.

Dawson said she was still on cloud nine, especially sitting feet away from household-named artists.

"It was so exciting, it was like the most nerve-wracking, anxious (time) but most exciting moment of my life, this weekend was absolutely phenomenal, I was so honored," she said.

This was Dawson's second nomination in three years.

She was amongst nine other finalists who were also recognized for their work in the classroom and for impacting students' lives. Originally 1,205 nominations were submitted from around the country.

Dawson said in her submission video, she spoke a lot about mental health and how she incorporates music in the classroom to help with stress, anxiety and depression. She noticed during and after the pandemic that her students were struggling.

"The techniques that I use every day in the classroom, which I didn't realize that I've been doing all my life, but when I actually started talking to a music therapist, she was like, 'You're right on.' You know, you do a lot of breathing, you do a lot of movement. We move our bodies our, hands, everything, and what happens it creates that movement and actually helps mentally, in the central nervous system and actually helps them with their anxiety," explained Dawson about what happens while singing.

Her ability to provide those techniques, but also serve as a counselor to her students, is also what makes her stand out.

Through melody, she's molding the minds of young people to tune out the noise and to listen to themselves.

"Ms. Dawson has impacted me by just telling me to be who I am. Like understand that music is not just music, it's an art craft," said Elijah Mitchell, a junior who is planning to pursue a degree in music thanks to Ms. Dawson. "Her ability to help people as a teacher to make herself feel like a family member, a mother, I think that’s a unique trait to have as a teacher and music educator."

And it's her special ability to create a safe space for students, plus her talent to help direct them to become successful award-winning vocalists, reasons why her students were not surprised she received a Grammy.

"She earned it, and I am proud of her for that," said Mitchell who is a bass-baritone singer.

"I feel like my teacher is a celebrity now, she met Beyoncé, and I’m like 'Oh My Gosh,'" said Tiyana Bailey, a senior who sings soprano 1.

Bailey met Dawson in 8th grade and since then has looked up to her.

"She made a big impact on my life, I love her so much, she’s like my best friend and mom," said Bailey who became emotional knowing this is her last year with Dawson as not only a teacher but a role model.

"If not a music teacher, I'm going to be an English teacher because of Ms. Dawson," said Bailey.

Dawson's nurturing nature has hence earned her another nickname, 'mom' or 'Mama D' to many of her students.

"She's like my second mom," said Gabrielle Crittendon, a junior who is a soprano 1.

Crittendon who is an accomplished singer wants to become an opera singer and major in music. She too was ecstatic about Dawson's Grammy win.

"I was happy, I was really, really happy. I was like, she deserved it," said Crittendon. "I love her, she has a special place in my heart, she has helped me through so many things, she has helped me with my self-esteem, my confidence. I had confidence issues when I first came to high school, she helped me a lot."

"I always told my students when they walk away, 'You get that Grammy and then you come back and say, 'Oh, Ms. Dawson is the one that taught me,' but to have it reversed is like, awesome. But here's the funny thing. They support me and love me and they are so happy for me and that is the greatest thing," reflected Dawson.

She said she hopes the win not only sheds light on the school's program but music education as a whole and the need for it. Dawson referenced how those involved in music tend to have better test scores and perform better academically.

Plus, she said music teachers are the ones behind the scenes helping coach future entertainers.

"First of all, I want them (my students) to see that they can accomplish anything that they put their heart to and that is in faithfulness and hard work," expressed Dawson. "I call our society a microwave society. We want everything instantaneously. But everything is not given to us on the platter that we have to work hard, and for them, I've told put all my time and my effort into you and I never give you nothing but my best, so with you I want you to always give nothing but your best."