Hundreds of people against new admin immigration polices protest in Dallas and Fort Worth

In response to mass deportations in an effort to crack down on immigration, demonstrators in Dallas and Fort Worth against the new and expanding policies expressed their voices

By Sophia Beausoleil

Sunday afternoon and into the night, hundreds of North Texans demonstrated in Dallas and Fort Worth against President Donald Trump's new and expanding crackdown on Immigration.

The protest in Dallas started around 3:00 p.m. and lasted for several hours near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, where people with posters, flags and chants marched in the area.

"Not all of us are criminals, in every race there are criminals. Not just because I’ve got brown skin, brown eyes and black hair. We’re not criminals by the way that we look," said a protester named Judith.

Through social media, the event information spread online.

Those who showed up expressed their concerns regarding the immigration enforcement operations happening across the country and in Texas.

It was a reaction to President Trump's first week in office as his administration moves full steam ahead on his campaign promise to crack down on immigration. They've focused on migrants with criminal backgrounds.

Those against the mass deportations are worried people without criminal records will also be swept up.

“I know he’s sending back troubled people, but he’s also sending back innocent people and separating families which is not correct at all," said Marie Esquivel, an organizer for the protest in Fort Worth.

