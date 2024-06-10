Denton resident wins $1M scratch ticket prize

A Denton resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Millionaire Maker.

The ticket was purchased at Horizon Food Mart, located at 1205 E. University Drive, in Denton. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the seventh of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The ticket was claimed on June 5.

Millionaire Maker offers more than $200 million in total prizes.