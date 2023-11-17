Denton Police search for person responsible for vandalism

Police in Denton are searching for a vandal who first targeted museums and now is seemingly going after sleeping residents.

In home security video, a person can be seen walking up to a home on West Sycamore Street and ringing the doorbell. After the residents spoke to the stranger through the security speaker and told him to "go away", a rock was thrown through their window.

"About 10 minutes later they had a rock thrown through their bedroom window," said Dention PD spokesperson Amy Cunningham.

Fortunately, these residents weren’t hurt.

The bizarre incident two Sundays ago on Nov. 5 is the latest in a string of concerning acts of vandalism reported near Downtown Denton.

Two other victims of vandalism have been museums in the county’s historical park.

Denton PD shared surveillance video they say captures the same vandal with glasses hurling a landscaping rock through the window of the Bayless Selby House Museum on Sept. 23, shattering an etched window of the Victorian house.

Leaving those at the county’s history and culture office dumbfounded.

"I get heartbroken because we have put so much of our energy and resources," said Office of History and Culture for Denton County Director, Peggy Riddle.

Historical Park Manager Megan Joblin showed NBC 5 damage from her cellphone.

"The rock is right here."

Then just over a month later on Oct. 28.

"The footage of him trying to get in with the rock was over a minute long for him to get in," Joblin said

Police say the same man launched a landscaping rock through the window of the Denton County African American Museum also on West Mulberry.

The simple frame house chronicles the lives of Black families and their former neighborhood known as Quakertown and the county’s first African American doctor.

This time, the suspect went inside but took nothing.

"We really want to be able to have this young man found and find out what motivates him because we really don’t have anything for him to steal," Riddle said.l

"We want to hold him accountable and get justice for all involved," Cunningham added.

Denton detectives hope someone recognizes the man, who faces criminal mischief and trespassing charges, before someone else’s peace is shattered.