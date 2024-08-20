Denton

See Denton's plan to revitalize downtown with parks, housing and more

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The city of Denton has big plans for its downtown, which could dramatically change its appearance over the next decade.

The final plan, released Monday, outlines how the city will revitalize and enhance downtown. It addresses key areas like parks, housing, mobility and historic preservation.

Keeping the people of Denton in mind, city staff designed the plan after months of community input.

"We want to look out for the success of our small businesses and make sure that everyone feels welcome in downtown," said Sean Jacobson, associate planner.

The new design can be seen on the city's website.

The next public hearing on the plan is Sept. 17.

